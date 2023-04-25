Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $162.97. 74,219,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,189,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. The company has a market capitalization of $516.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $333.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

