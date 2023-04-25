Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $99.83. 1,081,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.