Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $135.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,933. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.