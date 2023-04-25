Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 969 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $213.99. 406,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average of $233.67. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

