Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,210 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.68. 67,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,014. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.