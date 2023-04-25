Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $40,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after buying an additional 274,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 552,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,536. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

