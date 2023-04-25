Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Cut by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong trimmed its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up about 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 30.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 540.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 298,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

