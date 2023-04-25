LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

