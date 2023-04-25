Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

