Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde stock opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

