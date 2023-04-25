Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $74.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,629,169 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,587,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00356119 USD and is down -11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
