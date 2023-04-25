Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$126.50 to C$128.50. The stock traded as high as C$127.22 and last traded at C$126.92, with a volume of 26590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.74.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on L. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.62.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.05. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of C$14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.445856 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.