Longitude Cayman Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
ARKK traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 4,025,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,699,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
