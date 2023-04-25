Longitude Cayman Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 4,025,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,699,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.