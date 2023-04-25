Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,034 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Otis Worldwide worth $144,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

