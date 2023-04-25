Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,238 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $187,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.09.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.