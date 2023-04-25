Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 797,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,968,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 434,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,397. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

