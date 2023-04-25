Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hershey worth $68,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.13. 74,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,849. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

