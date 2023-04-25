Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,344 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Globe Life worth $57,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Globe Life Trading Down 0.6 %
Globe Life stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.69. 43,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
