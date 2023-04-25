Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,344 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Globe Life worth $57,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.69. 43,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

