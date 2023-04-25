Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,042 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $134,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

NOW stock opened at $460.05 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.79.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.