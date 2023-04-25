Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 124,037 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $80,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

