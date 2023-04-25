Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,585 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $98,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.