Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 28,274 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $91,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $141,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,842.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,649 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

