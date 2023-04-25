Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $227,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average of $202.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.