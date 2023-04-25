Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 600,787 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600,787 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $72,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

