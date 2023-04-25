Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

LVLU opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of -0.15.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. Analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mardy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 49,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

