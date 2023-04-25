Mad River Investors Has $251,000 Stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Mad River Investors lowered its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Rumble makes up 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Rumble worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUM. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Rumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Price Performance

Rumble Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $17.23.

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.