Mad River Investors Has $251,000 Stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Mad River Investors lowered its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Rumble makes up 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Rumble worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUM. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
