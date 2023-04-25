Mad River Investors Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 0.8% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in CME Group by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $228.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.