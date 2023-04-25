Mad River Investors Trims Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mad River Investors cut its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises about 0.7% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 57.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,004,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,567,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,004,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,567,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,900 shares of company stock worth $2,389,884. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

