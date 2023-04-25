Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 229,791 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $26.97.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

