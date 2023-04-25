Main Street Research LLC Acquires 7,138 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Snap by 249.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,395,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 3,850,038 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 5,464,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,623,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

