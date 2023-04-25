Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 328,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,381. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

