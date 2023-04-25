Main Street Research LLC Has $11 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4,123.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,226 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,585,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,809,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

