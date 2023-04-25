Main Street Research LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.28. The company had a trading volume of 168,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,837. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

