Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.98. 1,737,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,970. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $291.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

