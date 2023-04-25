Main Street Research LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.61. 741,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,246. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.