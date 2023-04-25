Mammoth One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,174.97 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $10,174.97 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mammoth

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210047 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,584.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

