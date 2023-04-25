Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $124.39. 577,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

