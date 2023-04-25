Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.