Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.04.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
