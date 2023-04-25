MarketAxess (MKTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $320.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.35. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 424.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarketAxess by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.