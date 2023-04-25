Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.77.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.