Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

