Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

NYSE MA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.21. 521,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

