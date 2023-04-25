Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.34. The stock had a trading volume of 403,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,560. The firm has a market cap of $354.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

