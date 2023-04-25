Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.