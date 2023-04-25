Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 5,000.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 171,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $242.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.