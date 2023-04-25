Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.