Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,166 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

