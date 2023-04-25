Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ABT opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.