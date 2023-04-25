MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.21

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 537849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
