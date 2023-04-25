MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.21

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 537849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

