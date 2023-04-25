McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.92.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

